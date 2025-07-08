Minnesota Madness

Minnesota Madness

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mark Bates's avatar
Mark Bates
Jul 8

And here I thought that the cockroaches 🪳 at the Super 8 in North Mankato was horrible. That was 2 1/2 years ago. I got my rewards points returned.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Chip Drewry and others
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Chip Drewry
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture