If you’ve ever had to deal with bed bugs, you know they're the stuff of nightmares. And now Minneapolis has earned the itchy distinction of once again being among the most bed bug-infested places in the entire country!

Minneapolis just keeps going further and further down the drain.

After making its inaugural appearance on the list at number 47 last year, Minneapolis has moved up 7 spots to #40 out of 50 in 2025. Once again this year, Chicago topped the list, followed by Cleveland, Detroit, Los Angeles, and Indianapolis.

To view the full list, click here.



