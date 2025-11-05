Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey is facing several challengers, led by democratic socialist state Sen. Omar Fateh. While Frey is backed by Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz and Sen. Amy Klobuchar, Minneapolis progressive Rep. Ilhan Omar has endorsed Fateh. The race uses ranked-choice voting, and three of Frey’s top challengers – Fateh, businessman Jazz Hampton and Rev. DeWayne Davis – have urged their supporters to rank each other to block Frey’s reelection. Round 2 coming up.

🚨🚨🚨 Democrat State Rep. Kaohly Her defeats incumbent Mayor Melvin Carter in the St. Paul mayoral race. 🚨🚨🚨

