Minnesota’s Democrat Attorney General stood at a campaign event for the squaw Lt. Gov., Peggy Flanagan, and laid it out with the casual confidence of a man who thinks no one is listening carefully. There are people who weren’t 18 last time. There are people who weren’t naturalized citizens last time. There are people who just sat it out. “We’re going to get them all this election.” The crowd cheered. People with an IQ above 40 immediately heard what was being said beneath the applause: expand the electorate by any means available, including those who only recently crossed the legal threshold, and illegal aliens while the party that controls the machinery of the state treats election integrity rules as obstacles rather than necessities.

Naturalized citizens have every right to vote. Eighteen-year-olds do too. That is not the scandal. The scandal is the pattern. Ellison’s Minnesota has spent years demonstrating what happens when one party treats enforcement as a political liability. The Feeding Our Future scandal alone drained hundreds of millions of dollars. Federal prosecutors later pointed to Medicaid programs that could total up to $9 billion in fraud. House Oversight investigators documented that Ellison and Governor Tim Walz were aware of red flags years earlier and failed to act, on purpose. One meeting with people later charged in the food fraud even produced campaign donations for Ellison shortly afterward. The AG who postures as the guardian of democracy somehow could not muster the same energy against the people draining the public trough.

Now the same office is fighting every federal attempt to require tighter citizenship checks, paper ballots, audits, or even sharing voter-roll data. Ellison frames these as Trump’s “rigging” of elections. He sues. He wins temporary injunctions. He brags about suing more than fifty times. Simultaneously he tells Democrat activists the party needs “gavels” so it can start impeachment proceedings, and that activists must do “election protection” to make sure “they don’t steal the election.” The projection is textbook: accuse the other side of the very tactic you are refining.

This isn’t subtle. When a state’s top law-enforcement Democrat spends more energy blocking citizenship verification and mail in-ballot restrictions than he spent stopping the largest fraud wave in recent state history, reasonable people draw the obvious conclusion. When he then stands up and celebrates the sudden eligibility of newly naturalized voters as a key midterm resource, the conclusion sharpens. The party that spent years insisting every election challenge was an existential threat to democracy has perfected a quieter method: grow the pool of reliable voters faster than the rules can catch up, while starving enforcement of the tools that would make the process harder to game.

I said it more than once and I’ll say it again. Democrats cheat in every election, if they didn’t, they would not oppose verification. They can’t win most elections unless they cheat. Prove me wrong. You can’t.

Ellison didn’t invent this approach. He simply said the quiet part with less filter than usual. The fraud under his watch, the selective blindness, the endless lawsuits against basic integrity measures, and the open celebration of demographic turnout engineering form a very cleat picture. Minnesota’s elections may still be cleaner than some claim. That isn’t the point. The point is that the state’s Democrat leadership has forfeited any moral authority to lecture anyone about stolen elections. They have shown, in dollars stolen and rules resisted, what they actually prioritize.

The midterms are coming. Ellison has already told you the plan. Believe him.

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