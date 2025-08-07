The upcoming termination of the Northstar Commuter Rail in January 2026 marks not a failure of public transit, but a necessary correction to years of misguided government spending, wishful thinking, and unaccountable bureaucracy. Conservatives have long warned about the dangers of pouring taxpayer dollars into projects that fail to deliver measurable results—and Northstar is a textbook example.

Launched in 2009 with lofty promises of reduced congestion and vibrant suburban connectivity, Northstar quickly became a financial black hole. Even before the pandemic, ridership numbers were lackluster. Post-2020, they plummeted by nearly 90%, dropping to just over 50,000 in 2021. In 2023, ridership barely recovered to 97,000—less than an average of 270 riders per day.

Yet despite this collapse, taxpayers have continued to foot a massive bill: $12 million in annual operating costs to serve a fraction of projected users. That translates to a subsidy of roughly $175 per one-way ride—staggering by any standard. What rational government would continue bankrolling a system that fails both economically and functionally?

Conservatives believe government has a duty to spend responsibly, focus on core services, and reject wasteful programs. Ending Northstar aligns with this principle. It’s not an attack on public transit itself—it’s a recognition that transit should be efficient, flexible, and guided by demand, not ideology.

Continuing the rail line simply because it's already been built is the sunk cost fallacy at work. Instead, shifting to a lower-cost, more adaptable bus service honors the taxpayers who were forced to fund this boondoggle in the first place. Buses can be rerouted, adjusted, and scaled. Trains cannot.

The Northstar failure also underscores why we must scrutinize major infrastructure projects with sober realism, not political hype. For too long, progressives have treated rail expansion as a moral virtue rather than a practical investment. Northstar was pushed forward under the guise of environmentalism and “equity,” but those buzzwords have little value when ridership doesn't materialize and millions are squandered.

Republican lawmakers like Rep. Jon Koznick have rightly pushed for formal discontinuation of Northstar and for the state to seek relief from repaying federal rail grants. Their efforts reflect a commitment to accountability and to restoring trust in how public dollars are managed.

Ending Northstar is not a defeat—it’s an opportunity to reinvest in what works. A well-run, on-time express bus service can serve far more people at a fraction of the cost. If transit agencies focus on rider demand and market-based solutions instead of utopian rail dreams, Minnesota commuters will be better off.

Moreover, the state should conduct a comprehensive audit of all existing rail and transit infrastructure. If Northstar has taught us anything, it’s that good intentions can’t substitute for performance—and taxpayers deserve better.

Metro Transit’s decision to end the Northstar rail service is not just practical—it’s principled. It reflects a long-overdue embrace of conservative values: fiscal responsibility, policy realism, and respect for the people funding public services. For too long, transit debates have been driven by idealism. Now, finally, we’re seeing leadership grounded in results.

