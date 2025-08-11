The environmental zealots who are really communists and can’t be happy until they regulate or ban fun out of everybody’s life, have we boaters in their cross hairs and will likely, ultimately succeed because some Democrat will craft a bill and it will pass a Democrat controlled legislature. And they will get support from a lot of people, because most of them here aren’t too terribly bright. As long as the DFL politicians use phrases like, clean air, clean water, the environment, and in this case it will be “saving our lakes,” the majority just blindly follow along and support it, while being ignorant of what is happening and what the goal is. You only need to look back at the Legacy Amendment to see that.

First on their regulate-to-ban list are the wake boats. Before we get in to that let me be clear, I do not own a wake boat so I have no vested interest one way or the other, I just call bullshit when I see it, and going after wake boats is bullshit.

This “years long study” of course is the only one, it was done here on Lake Minnetonka by an extreme leftist, pro-environment group from the very liberal, embrace all the usual causes, University of Minnesota. You can’t find objectivity there, they had a predetermined outcome for this study, and made it happen. Multiple studies from independent researchers coming up with the same result would be the only way to legitimize this study. Peer review. It has none of that, and their results are therefore flawed and biased.

The study found that turbulence from wake boats can stir up sediments in the water, releasing nutrients like phosphorus, which can lead to excessive algae growth and "adversely impacts lakes." Lead researcher Andy Riesgraf said sediments churned up from wakesurfing shallow water "can stay mobilized for a long time."

So what? Boats here on Lake Minnetonka have churned up the bottom for the past 170 years. A hundred years ago they were bigger, deeper drafts, larger props, and those old vessels stirred up a lot of the bottom while near shore and nothing detrimental happened. Also back in those days a lot of chemicals and other pollutants were dumped in the lake. You had a 300 foot Belle of Minnetonka churning things up back then, today you have a 20 foot wake boat. Give me a break, there’s no comparison.

None of this was ever a problem until recently, with wake surfing taking off. And it wasn’t a problem to begin with for the environmentally retarded zealots, it came from the prissy people that just don’t like things in their small little world. They are self-centered and self-important, and privileged, they think they’re something special and important… well, at least somebody does. Just ask one, they’ll tell you, and, they are Lake Minnetonka’s Karen’s. And they do exist, just ask Lorrie Line. She held a piano recital at her Orono home and the LMK’s (Lake Minnetonka Karen’s) threw a hissy fit, whined like spoiled little two year olds throwing a temper tantrum, and called the cops. Not because of loud piano music or boisterous people, because there were cars legally parked on the street!

I know. I’d like to slap the shit out of those Karen’s too. I hear you.

So what is the first phase goal of this biased study?

It doesn’t take a genius to figure it out.

There you have it.

There are no state regulations that will eventually lead to a ban yet, but that is the goal of this very flawed and biased research, like I said before, once the DFL gets ahold of this the fun is over. Mark my words.

When these people tell you who they are, you best listen, pay attention and believe them.

“It’s like a bomb goes off – seeing the videos, it just brings it home," said Jeff Forester, executive director of Minnesota Lakes & Rivers Advocates. "I think the results of this study will help protect Minnesota’s lakes."

There it is. What did I tell you? “Save our lakes.”

Just like Legacy’s, “it’s for clean water.” But there was nothing wrong with the water to begin with when they pushed Legacy.

Researcher Jeff Marr hopes their latest study will help inform future conversations about regulating Minnesota’s lakes.

The magic words every DFLer gets giddy over, and the ultimate goal, regulating Minnesota’s lakes. That’s the one thing with life in Minnesota the DFL hasn’t ruined… yet. But it will come.

Here’s the ultimate goal they’re telling you. Are you paying attention?

…the study acknowledges that all boats have the potential to damage aquatic vegetation…

Paying attention now?

Or are you just thinking they’ll never go that far… until they do.

I can see it now, regulating what size of a boat you may have, how big of an engine you can have, banning boats altogether from a certain area, or lake.

They are going to try, not right away, but they will. Mark my words, and it will all be under the guise of “Saving our lakes.”

