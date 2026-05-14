The House Oversight Committee’s request for an ethics investigation into Representative Ilhan Omar is not a partisan “stunt.” It is what oversight is supposed to look like when major financial questions emerge around a member of Congress and their immediate family.

Reports surrounding the referral raise serious concerns about the rapid increase in value of businesses tied to Omar’s husband.

Democrats spent years insisting that every allegation involving Republicans demanded investigations and nonstop media attention. The same standard should apply here.

Refusing to investigate obvious red flags because Omar is politically protected would destroy what little trust Americans still have in Congress.

If nothing improper occurred, a transparent investigation should clear the air.

We are all sick and tired of double standards, selective outrage, and politicians shielding their allies from scrutiny. Ethics rules must apply equally to everyone, including Ilhan Omar.

Let the ethics investigation begin.

Sure hope they find enough to get her thrown out of congress and the country.

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