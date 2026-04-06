Minnesota Madness

Minnesota Madness

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Alan, aka DudeInMinnetonka's avatar
Alan, aka DudeInMinnetonka
4h

Those defectives who make victims, blame others by deflecting 🤔 look at the marriage partner 🤨, the ultimate blamers 🙄, phuck phony phallustinians and their enablers. Remember the scene making military uniform wearing out of the military man for 23 years several months back also married to a phony phallustinian😝🤡😖

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