Ladies and gentlemen, gather ‘round for the latest episode of “How to Dodge Responsibility 101,” starring none other than Brian O’Hara, Minneapolis’ very own master of excuses. Forget actual policing, forget keeping the city safe—O’Hara has a full-time job blaming everyone but himself. And now, the latest tragedy: dozens of complaints filed against him. Shocked? Don’t be. In O’Hara’s world, the complaints aren’t about his leadership, or the rising chaos in the streets—they’re all ICE’s fault. Because apparently, federal agents enforcing immigration law are personally targeting him.

Let’s take a moment to savor the absurdity. A police chief, whose job is to enforce law and maintain order, suddenly becomes a victim when laws are enforced. Criminals roam, ICE does its job, and O’Hara? He’s busy penning internal memos about “public perception” while dodging accountability like it’s dodgeball at recess. If excuses were Olympic sports, this man would have more gold than Michael Phelps.

But wait—it gets better. According to O’Hara, these complaints are “politically motivated” and somehow tied to the federal immigration surge. Translation: anytime law and order is actually upheld in Minneapolis, it’s a conspiracy against me. Citizens are exercising their rights to file complaints? Obviously part of a sinister anti-chief plot. Crime rates rising? Can’t be my fault. Budget shortfalls? Not my problem. Dogs barking at 3 a.m.? Clearly ICE is behind it.

And let’s not forget the pièce de résistance: these complaints are anonymous. Nothing to see here, folks—just a perfect setup for O’Hara to claim martyrdom while the city’s streets get ever more lawless. It’s a classic Minneapolis performance: do less, blame more, cry victim, rinse, repeat. Meanwhile, residents are left wondering if the chief’s real role is leadership, or starring in his own tragicomic farce of self-pity.

Here’s the takeaway: when you lead a police department in a city struggling with crime, chaos, and federal scrutiny, blaming someone else—anyone else—isn’t leadership. It’s cowardice. And in O’Hara’s case, it’s an art form. Complaints? ICE’s fault. Public frustration? ICE’s fault. Morning traffic? Probably ICE too. The man has perfected the political dodge so completely that it’s almost impressive—if it weren’t so catastrophic for the citizens actually trying to live in Minneapolis.

At some point, a chief has to stop blaming everyone else and do what chiefs are supposed to do: lead. Until then, the city will have front-row seats to the ongoing spectacle of excuses, whining, and finger-pointing, courtesy of the only police chief who can turn federal enforcement into a personal vendetta against himself.

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