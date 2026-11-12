Minnesota Madness

Minnesota Madness

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Fran Basciano's avatar
Fran Basciano
22m

You are pure evil and a demon to hurt your own child or any child this way. Cold, heartless and demonic; no question about it. The father was calculated and clear to dispose of his own child like garbage. You cannot get more evil, calculating and cold-hearted than this. To me as a mother, this father deserves the death penalty im

immediately!

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