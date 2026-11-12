An infant left to die underground is not a “tragedy.” It is a capital crime that demands the fullest measure of justice.

Eleven-month-old Koah Sharpe was taken by his father, Michael Comer, and deliberately buried alive in a small dog crate wrapped in a towel under roughly a foot of dirt in the woods near his grandfather’s house in Lexington County, South Carolina. Authorities estimate the child spent about 24 hours underground. Searchers found him only after spotting freshly disturbed earth; when they began digging they heard a baby crying. Sheriff Jay Koon called those cries “the most joyful sound you ever heard.” By the grace of God and the narrowest of air pockets, the boy survived and is receiving hospital care.

That survival doesn’t soften the act. An adult male took a helpless 11-month-old, placed him in a wire crate, covered it, and buried it. This wasn’t negligence, nor a momentary lapse, not the fog of addiction or mental illness as an after-the-fact excuse. It was a calculated effort to dispose of a living child. The father was already in custody on other charges when the baby was located. Prosecutors are still determining the full slate of charges. They should not hesitate.

South Carolina maintains the death penalty. The state authorizes electrocution, and the electric chair remains a lawful method of execution. This case is precisely the kind of crime for which capital punishment exists. A person who buries an infant alive has forfeited any claim to continued existence in a civilized society. There’s no mitigating narrative that can wash this clean. “He was under stress.” “He has issues.” “Think of the family.” None of that bullshit changes the fact that a baby was put in a crate and covered with dirt for a full day while adults searched the woods.

The response should be swift, certain, and final. Charge the maximum available under South Carolina law for the attempted murder or aggravated child endangerment of an infant under these circumstances. Seek the death penalty. If convicted, carry out the sentence. No multi-year appellate circus, no successive habeas petitions dressed up as “new evidence,” no endless stays while activists invent technicalities. The evidence is already public: the father took the child, the child was found buried in a crate near the father’s family property, the timeline matches, and the child nearly died. Due process is required. Endless bullshit process is not.

Real justice does not apologize for clarity. Protecting the weak is the first duty of government. When a person, particularly a parent becomes the predator, the state must answer with force proportionate to the evil. Soft sentencing, plea deals that treat this like a property crime with a child attached, or decades of appeals that turn the courtroom into a stage for the perpetrator’s biography are a betrayal of that duty. South Carolina has the electric chair. This is the kind of case that warrants its use.

Koah Sharpe lived. That is a mercy. The man who put him in the ground should not receive the same. Anyone who thinks differently… what the fuck is wrong with you? Go get your head examined. You aren’t right.

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