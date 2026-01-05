Once again the Democrats picked the wrong side, but they aren’t really Democrats anymore, that party has been dead and buried for quite some time now, and it killed itself. Can anybody imagine President Kennedy or President Johnson supporting a socialist dictator? Democrats used to be opposed to ruthless dictators like Nicholas Maduro, today, they are Nicholas Maduro.

At 6:25 AM CST Saturday I posted on my Telegram Channel this:

Six minutes later I just couldn’t help myself and had to post a sarcastic message about the Democrats.

There’s a truthful old saying that’s been around for a long, long time and it goes something like this:

“There’s a grain of truth in every jest.”

And here we are, and that old saying is once again proven correct.

Ken Martin is a liar. He’s a compulsive, serial, sociopathic liar. He was that when he was the Chairman of the Minnesota DFL, and he is that now, even more so. A little bit of mental illness on his part I’d say. Untreated sociopathy. He displays all the symptoms.

Saturday’s action in Venezuela is/was not illegal and unconstitutional.

It [War Powers Act] requires the President to notify Congress within 48 hours of committing armed forces to military action and forbids armed forces from remaining for more than 60 days, with a further 30-day withdrawal period, without a Congressional authorization for use of military force (AUMF) or a declaration of war. It must be noted, though, that no Administration of either political party has agreed that the War Powers Act is constitutional.

There you have it in black and white. As for not informing congress ahead of time, well there’s a valid reason for that. Democrats have a history of leaking information either to the enemy itself or a willing third party (New York Times). That 48 hour notice period didn’t expire until today. Congress already knows.

Then there’s the communist, NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani:

And of course we have “Dick” Carlbom, one of the most simple and stupid people you will ever come across releasing the official statement from the Minnesota DFL and of course it’s another lie, that’s what Democrats do every time they speak, no exceptions.

That’s enough, you get the point. That’s what all the Democrat responses pretty much are. All anti-Trump, all pro-Maduro. I don’t know how much more clear it has to be for some people just how bad and rotten that party and it’s people including voters, are. We know who the enemy is.

This is what the Democrats are defending:

I want to say it’s hard to believe the Democrats would be defending this but then I remember 1,583 people they had arrested and some held for years without a trial, fair or otherwise. If they are ever to assume power again I can envision this happening here.

Now I’m going to show you what the Democrats oppose, and they are all unified in their opposition.

They don’t like this either:

And I’m pretty sure the absolutely hate and despise this Venezuelan kid who calls them out, and speaks directly to Democrats and other American leftists:

That’s it. I’m done pointing out the obvious about the Democrats. Happy for the people of Venezuela! They deserve freedom.

