More and more frequently we are using the phrase, you just can’t make this up, when it comes to Democrats, so much so that it has become the rule, instead of the exception. There’s something terribly wrong with those people, they aren’t normal and they aren’t like the rest of America. They represent everything that is vile and putrid.

Decarlos Brown Jr. had 14 arrests, violent felonies, and a history everyone knew was dangerous. Yet he was free to ride the Blue Line, where he butchered 23-year-old Ukrainian refugee Iryna Zarutska—bragging, “got that white girl.”

That’s not just murder. That’s hate.

Yes, he said that. If you saw the video of Brown butchering Iryna and had the sound on, you couldn’t miss it. The legacy media telling you he didn’t say that are liars, same with that moron Van Jones, he said it too, quite loudly. Go watch it yourself, or listen to an audio version of the aftermath when he said it. I listened to the audio of the aftermath when he said it, I know beyond a shadow of a doubt he said it. I chose not to watch it, and not to post it here. I don’t want to see it, and I’m not cheapening Minnesota Madness by posting it for more views. I’m sick and tired of all the violence, and you should be too. Enough is enough.

Democrat Mayor Vi Lyles asked for “compassion” for the killer. She talked about his homelessness and mental health. Not a word of outrage for the victim. Not a demand for accountability. Just excuses.

This is the Democrat playbook:

Coddle criminals .

Ignore victims .

Blame the system, never the offender.

Charlotte doesn’t need a mayor who hugs thugs—it needs a mayor who protects families. Public transit should be safe, not a hunting ground for predators, especially one’s with long rap sheet like DeCarlos Brown.

Mayor Lyles failed Iryna Zarutska. She failed the city. And every day she refuses to put law-abiding citizens first, she fails again.

Charlotte deserves better.

Leave a comment

Share Minnesota Madness