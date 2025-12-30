You know it’s funny. Democrats seem to be able to get away with libel, slander, false accusations, etc… and nothing ever happens. Those of us who are anti-Democrat get taken to court and even jailed, for years until a good, righteous president comes along and issues a pardon, we saw plenty of that in the Biden administration, and the Obama administration as well to a lesser extent. Walz and Flanagan are cut from the same cloth so I’m not going to put in print at this time that they are both behind the Somali fraud as a fact, I’m going to present some video evidence that would be admissible in court, and you decide. In my opinion, they’re guilty. They’re orchestrating this, and it’s for self serving and political reasons.

Well! This isn’t good!😁 Kind of puts a damper on defending Tampon Tim and Pandering Peggy doesn’t it? Matter of fact it kinda leans the scale to a guilty as charged verdict, wouldn’t you say?

Ever wonder why the state is being uncooperative to federal investigators? I did, but not anymore.

A couple of important items to remember. Tim Walz has no intention of resigning. He’s running for a third term as governor. Peggy Flanagan is running for the U.S. Senate seat currently occupied by the retiring Tina Smith. Both are ground zero for all the fraud in Minnesota. Do you really believe a vote for these two, or even one of these two is a good idea? Would you, if the roles were reversed and they were Republicans? There, you have your answer.

How about the DFL? The representatives in St. Paul and the party chairman himself. Anybody heard from them? The only thing I hear from them is crickets. You would think they’d be trying to put an end to the fraud. After all, the fraud affects DFL voters just as much as Republicans, more so in fact since there are more people who vote DFL than don’t. Why would you allow them to be complicit? So, voting for one doesn’t make much sense, does it?

