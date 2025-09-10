FACT CHECK: Ilhan Omar’s response to Free Beacon report on her net worth
Claim: Rep. Ilhan Omar denied a Washington Free Beacon report alleging her net worth has skyrocketed since taking office, calling it “baseless and fabricated.”
Error #1: Misstating the Report’s Core Claim
Omar asserted that the report claimed she is “worth tens of millions of dollars.”
✅ Reality: The Free Beacon never stated that. It reported that her net worth has significantly increased, citing financial disclosures and public records. By inflating the claim to “tens of millions,” Omar created a straw man argument to discredit the piece.
Error #2: Omitting Context on Husband’s Business Ties
Omar claimed her spouse, Tim Mynett, has “no financial interest related to my work in Congress.”
✅ Reality: Public FEC filings show her campaign paid Mynett’s consulting firm over $2.8 million between 2019–2020. While those payments were previously reported as legal under campaign finance rules, denying any financial interest is misleading.
Error #3: Incorrect Figures in Her Own Statement
In attempting to correct the record, Omar cited her congressional salary as “$160,000 annually.”
✅ Reality: The current congressional salary is $174,000. A small discrepancy, but telling when the purpose of the statement was to assert financial transparency.
Error #4: Lack of Evidence for the Denial
Omar wrote, “My financial disclosures are clear and show no significant change.”
✅ Reality: Her latest House financial disclosure shows assets and liabilities in ranges that allow for significant fluctuations. The absence of precise figures makes it impossible to verify her claim, and she provided no additional documentation to back it up.
Verdict:
Ilhan Omar’s denial contains multiple factual errors, omissions, and misleading statements, failing to directly address the Free Beacon’s original evidence. Instead of transparency, the response appears to be a rhetorical attempt to muddy the waters.
