In a historic move, the Minneapolis Democrat‑Farmer‑Labor (DFL) Party—marking its first mayoral endorsement in 16 years—backed State Senator Omar Fateh over two‑term Mayor Jacob Frey at its July 19, 2025 convention.

Fateh claimed a decisive victory—winning over 60 percent support among delegates—though Frey’s campaign immediately contested the process, citing technical glitches and procedural irregularities.

Jacob Frey, first elected in 2017 and reelected in 2021, governed as a mainstream progressive Democrat. He led the city through crises like the George Floyd protests, signed major vetoes on measures such as rideshare wage mandates, and resisted calls to defund the police—a decision that alienated parts of his left‑wing base.

Omar Fateh, a self‑described democratic socialist and the state’s first Somali‑American and Muslim state senator, champions rent control, $20/hour minimum wage by 2028, expanded public housing, abolishing cooperation with ICE, and de-funding or dramatically reshaping the police department.

Fateh’s rise mirrors national left‑wing insurgencies—drawing comparisons to Zohran Mamdani’s primary win in New York—suggesting Minnesota's party may be shifting toward more radical platforms. Fateh is often dubbed Minneapolis's “Mamdani.”

This move signals a redefining of “progressive” politics; Fateh and allied activists see Frey’s leadership as incremental and beholden to corporate interests, pushing instead for redistributive policies and reimagined public safety.

While Fateh energized younger activists and DSA‑aligned groups, moderate DFL leaders, including Governor Tim Walz, criticized the endorsement as risky. They warned it could alienate suburban voters in greater Minnesota, potentially weakening Democrats in statewide and national races.

Meanwhile, Frey’s campaign is appealing the convention outcome to the state party apparatus, arguing tens of percent of delegates either didn’t vote or were miscounted, and seeking access to DFL resources despite lacking endorsement.

Minneapolis will hold its ranked‑choice mayoral election on November 4, 2025. Regardless of the endorsement, Frey and Fateh—along with several other DFL candidates—will compete in the general election. The DFL nomination may not be decisive itself, but in an overwhelmingly Democrat city, it shapes mail ballots and party turnout efforts.

The race highlights a deeper ideological struggle within the Democrat coalition: between a moderate establishment still steeped in governance pragmatism, and an ascendant left that demands structural reform on housing, policing, economic inequality, and representation.

Omar Fateh’s DFL endorsement is more than just an electoral signal—it represents a challenge to Frey’s claim to being Minneapolis’s leading progressive. While Frey has enacted reforms from a centrist‑leaning leadership position, Fateh offers a more radical, anti‑establishment vision and commands growing local enthusiasm. Their mayoral showdown in November will not only determine city governance but may also prefigure the ideological direction—and fault lines—within the broader Democrat Party.

