Aug 5

If DHS or the FBI have information that challenges the patriotism of Governor Walz, it should be provided to DOJ for review and submission to a grand jury.

DHS ignoting subpoenas in 2024 should also lead to an investigation and removal of any and all DHS personnel who believed they were above the law.

The feds must improve their processes and procedures for investigating possible subversives like Walz, the Chinese presence in education, and the direct subversion by CCP of government officials.

It's naive to think that it was just coincidence that the driver in Diane Feinstein's employ was a chicom spy, or that an idiot like Swalwell could ever get to second base with Fang Fang if she wasn't there on orders from the CCP. How many other government officials are blabbing into a chicom microphone?

This government will never be "for the people, by the people" as long as these self-appointed Deep State operatives can steer the ship from hiding.

