When nearly an entire district court bench sits down with The New York Times to complain about the Trump administration’s immigration enforcement, question whether agents are targeting “dangerous criminals,” and declare the operation a “grave threat to the rule of law,” they are ignorant of the law, and pure wrong ideological activist pieces of shit wrapped in a black robe. Seditious.

Judges are bound by clear canons: no public comment on pending or impending cases, no political statements that undermine public confidence in their impartiality. These Minnesota judges led by named figures Patrick Schiltz and John Tunheim did exactly that. Their comments went beyond administrative gripes about caseloads. They injected a wrong, personal political judgment into matters still before the courts or on appeal, including issues involving the Department of Homeland Security.

This is corruption of the judiciary: not bags of cash, but the quiet erosion of neutrality. When activist, fake judges use the prestige of the robe to advance a preferred narrative in the media, they invite the reasonable suspicion that their rulings on immigration will favor one side. And those rulings always do. Their record speaks for itself. The Department of Justice’s formal misconduct complaint and demand for recusal from DHS cases isn’t an attack on the judiciary, it’s a defense of it. These “judges” should all be removed from the bench, and stripped of their law licenses at the very minimum.

We deserve courts that apply the law evenly, not platforms for asshole activist commentary. The Constitution doesn’t grant lifetime-appointed judges a right to moonlight as op-ed columnists against the policies of a duly elected administration and the laws passed by congress. Get rid of them, they are unworthy, corrupt and seditious.

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