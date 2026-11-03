The DOJ’s decision to deploy election monitors to Minnesota is a welcome step toward transparency and ballot security. Under the Trump administration, the DOJ has expanded this longstanding practice used by both parties in prior cycles, to roughly 1,000 monitors nationwide for the November 3 midterms, including in Hennepin and Ramsey counties.

These observers enforce federal voting laws that protect every eligible citizen, from language access under the Voting Rights Act to accommodations for voters with disabilities. Their presence promotes an open process and deters irregularities without disrupting lawful voting. Minnesota officials previously restricted them to outside the 100-foot perimeter and even shadowed the monitors themselves. That resistance risks signaling that scrutiny is unwelcome precisely where it’s needed most.

Election integrity isn’t partisan. Honest elections require sunlight. Federal monitors help deliver it in the dark and gloomy state of Minnesota.

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