Federal immigration officials are pushing back hard after Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty announced criminal charges against a second ICE agent tied to January’s “Operation Metro Surge” enforcement actions in the Minneapolis area.

The newly charged agent, Christian Castro, faces four bullshit felony assault counts and a misdemeanor false-report charge stemming from the January shooting of Venezuelan immigrant Julio Sosa-Celis in Minneapolis. Prosecutors allege Castro fired through an apartment door and later gave investigators a misleading account of the encounter.

Federal officials responded by calling the prosecution politically motivated. According to statements reported by The Center Square and others, ICE and DHS representatives argued the agents were performing federal duties during a lawful enforcement operation and said Minnesota lacks authority to criminally prosecute federal officers for actions taken in the course of those duties.

Moriarty and Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison countered that federal officers are not immune from state criminal law if evidence shows they used unlawful force or falsified reports.

This is the second ICE-related prosecution announced by Hennepin County in recent weeks. In April, prosecutors charged ICE agent Gregory Donnell Morgan Jr. with aggravated assault after authorities said he pointed a gun at another vehicle during a Minneapolis-area highway incident.

The broader conflict is becoming a major flashpoint in Minnesota following the controversial federal immigration crackdown known as “Operation Metro Surge,” which drew protests, lawsuits, and multiple investigations into shootings involving federal agents.

Notice how the charges magically appear after this incident faded away and became mostly forgotten, and if remembered, the details are now a bit clouded.

Let’s review what actually happened.

Story dated January 16, 2026:

The three men arrested in connection with the ambush of an ICE agent in Minneapolis on Wednesday have been identified as Venezuelan nationals who had entered the United States illegally under the Biden administration, officials said Thursday, describing the incident as an "attempted murder" of a federal law enforcement officer. Officials say Sosa-Celis was shot in the leg after he violently attacked an ICE agent with what was described as a "shovel or broomstick." As two other men (Alfredo Alejandro Ajorna and Gabriel Alejandro Hernandez-Ledzema) rushed out of a nearby apartment and joined in the assault using a snow shovel and the handle of a broom, the agent fired a defensive shot.

Like I said, bullshit charges.

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