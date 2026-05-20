Minnesota Madness

Minnesota Madness

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Roger Kimber, MD's avatar
Roger Kimber, MD
1h

Kieth Ellison ought to be charged with Taqyya lying as a subversive act under color of law, impeached and removed from office. The bitch attorney General ought to be charged with interfering with federal officers and incarcerated. Both should be perp walked.

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