Minnesota just got slapped with a $30 million wake-up call after a federal audit found the state illegally issued commercial driver’s licenses — and Democrats in St. Paul have no one to blame but themselves.

For years, the Walz administration loosened ID rules, ignored verification requirements, and treated federal safety standards like optional guidelines. Now the feds have caught them issuing CDLs to people whose immigration status couldn’t even be confirmed. That’s not a clerical error — that’s a public-safety failure.

Instead of owning the mess, Democrats are “reviewing the findings” while taxpayers are stuck watching critical highway funds dangle in the balance. Republicans have warned this would happen: when you play politics with licensing and legal status, chaos follows.

Minnesota has 30 days to clean it up. Revoke the illegal licenses, fix the system, and restore standards. If Democrats can’t manage something as basic as safe, legal CDL issuance, they shouldn’t be running the state.

