Federal authorities announced Thursday that 15 people in Minnesota have been charged in what prosecutors describe as a series of large-scale Medicaid and social-services fraud schemes involving roughly $90 million in taxpayer funds.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, the cases involve alleged fraud tied to seven state-administered Medicaid and assistance programs, including autism services, housing stabilization, and care programs for disabled adults. Prosecutors say some defendants billed for services never provided, used fake diagnoses, and paid kickbacks to parents or patients.

Federal officials called the schemes “industrial-scale fraud” and said investigators uncovered companies allegedly created solely to siphon public money. Authorities claim some of the stolen funds were spent on luxury homes, vehicles, jewelry, and international travel.

The announcement was made in Minneapolis by senior federal officials, including representatives from the DOJ, FBI, and Health and Human Services. One suspect reportedly escaped during a raid by jumping from a fourth-floor balcony and remains at large.

The new charges are part of a much broader ongoing investigation into fraud involving Minnesota public-assistance programs. The investigations grew after the massive Feeding Our Future scandal, which federal prosecutors say involved more than $240 million intended for child nutrition programs during the pandemic.

Recent federal estimates have suggested fraud exposure across multiple Minnesota programs could total billions of dollars, though some of those figures remain disputed by state officials.

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