We were promised accountability after the Feeding Our Future scandal — a quarter-billion dollars stolen in broad daylight while state officials shrugged, delayed, and lawyered up. We were told this was a one-time failure. An aberration.

Now we find out that Aimee Bock’s name appears on records connected to 47 child care facilities, and suddenly the same people who missed the biggest fraud in Minnesota history are demanding that we all calm down and stop asking questions.

The usual suspects have pretty much all said to move along, there’s nothing to see here, while demonizing those who made this story public.

These claims about childcare listings have not been independently verified by major news outlets. The stories primarily appear on social media and partisan platforms, and they are being shared amid heated political commentary about child care fraud more broadly.

So let me see if I have this straight. If these “allegations” are not verified by the media, the very same media that refused to cover the Feeding Our Future scandal until they couldn’t, the media who is out to destroy Nick Shirley, the media who runs cover for the DFL, if they don’t verify it, it doesn’t exist? They’ve even gone on to say Bock’s name is not connected to 47 child care centers in any data base, except it does. Click this link and see for yourself. Straight from the State of Minnesota database.

