The latest Minnesota Comprehensive Assessments results are in: roughly 49% of students are proficient in reading and about 45% in math. More than half of the state’s public school students are not meeting basic grade-level standards. Scores remain more than 10 points below pre-pandemic levels and have barely budged despite years of “recovery” talk.

This happened on the watch of the self-proclaimed education expert, Governor Tim Walz, the former high school teacher who sold himself as the guy who knows how to fix schools and his lieutenant governor, Peggy Flanagan The 1.75 GPA Lt. Governor and DFL U.S. Senate candidate. They didn’t just fail. They failed after pouring historic amounts of money into the system.

In 2023, with full DFL control, Walz and the DFL legislature delivered a massive education funding surge, over $2.2–2.3 billion in new state aid, formula increases, special education investments, and more. Federal pandemic aid added nearly another $2 billion on top. The message was clear: just give us the money and the “expert” teacher in the governor’s office will deliver results.

Results? Stagnation. Proficiency still under 50%. Racial achievement gaps remain cavernous. Third-grade reading, the make-or-break metric has declined for consecutive years. More money is not the issue. The issue is priorities, competence, and ideology.

Walz marketed himself as the teacher-governor who understood classrooms. He and Flanagan (a former Minneapolis school board member) owned the education agenda. They expanded free meals, pushed progressive curriculum priorities, and treated teacher unions and bureaucratic interests as sacred. What they did not deliver is the one thing that matters most to parents: kids who can actually read, write, and calculate.

This isn’t complicated. Minnesota used to outperform. Now it is stuck in below average mediocrity while spending at record levels. Walz and Flanagan run the state. They claim expertise. They got the budget. The scores fell.

Parents can look up their own schools and see the same pattern: pockets of success in higher-performing districts, widespread failure elsewhere, and statewide numbers that would have been considered a crisis a generation ago, and mocked as Mississippi standards, and now Mississippi easily outperforms Minnesota. The data is public. The money was spent. The “experts” were in charge. And as usual, “the experts” got it wrong. They always do, no matter the problem.

When fewer than half your students are proficient and the political class responds with more process, more committees, and more spending, you’re not looking at an education system. You’re looking at a political protection racket for failure. Minnesota’s kids deserve better. Under Walz, Flanagan and the DFL, they’re not getting it.

Leave a comment