(The Daily Signal) — Minneapolis voters will cast their ballots for mayor today, but the ranked-choice voting system they will use makes it unlikely Americans will know who won the race on Election Day.

While four candidates took part in debates, the race seems likely to come down to two: current Mayor Jacob Frey and democratic socialist Omar Fateh.

A Minnesota insider who spoke to The Daily Signal on condition of anonymity said that while Minnesota is about evenly split between Republicans and the state’s version of the Democrat Party—the Democrat-Farmer Labor Party—in Minneapolis, “there’s only two parties, the DFL and the Democratic Socialists.”

Fateh won the DFL endorsement in a July convention, but Frey’s campaign successfully appealed the decision, and the DFL revoked the endorsement in August.

