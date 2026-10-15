Peggy Flanagan’s family fairy tale is a calculated fraud.

She never stops peddling the polished origin story: proud Ojibwe blood, raised by a struggling single mother on food stamps and Section 8, the virtuous product of hardship and identity. It’s campaign gold. It’s also incomplete to the point of dishonesty.

Her maternal grandfather, John Jacob Hartmann, was a suspected serial killer who spent over 30 years locked in Minnesota’s mental asylums. Four suspected murders. Multiple escapes. A federal judge who called him a “mass murderer” and needed armed protection after Hartmann threatened him. That judge was Miles Lord. Never charged. Never tried. Just warehoused for decades while bodies turned up under suspicious circumstances linked to him.

In 1951 a man was found dead and burning in Hartmann’s own room. In 1964 another patient died at the state security hospital with fingers pointing at him. He escaped, fled to New Mexico, and became a suspect in two more killings. Escaped again in 1979 and threatened a federal judge. The Star Tribune’s own 1983 obituary headline didn’t mince words: “John Hartmann, suspected in 4 slayings but never tried, is dead.” His death notice listed granddaughter Peggy Hartmann among the survivors.

This is the bloodline chapter Flanagan erases while lecturing Minnesota about heritage, trauma, and justice. Ancestry is sacred when it buys victim points and moral authority. It becomes radioactive when it involves a violent madman who left a trail of suspicion across states. The same progressive machine that demands endless historical confessions from everyone else suddenly develops amnesia when the skeletons are in their own closet.

Flanagan built a political brand on selective storytelling. Voters are expected to swallow the curated version and ignore the documented one. That isn’t authenticity. It’s propaganda dressed up as personal struggle. Minnesota deserves better than a Senate candidate who weaponizes family history only when it polls well and buries it when it doesn’t.

Her grandfather was an institutionalized psycho. Looking at, listening to, and judging Peggy’s actions, the DNA in the family tree is easy to see.

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