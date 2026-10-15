Minnesota Madness

Minnesota Madness

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Darrell Koerner's avatar
Darrell Koerner
Oct 15

Most politicians are sociopathic shysters. And some are as ugly as sin.

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dave
Oct 16

The only good muzzrat is a fuckin dead muzzrat. I don't give a flying fuck.

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