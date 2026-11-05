Taxpayer money should never bankroll a children’s biography that teaches middle-schoolers to feel “mixed feelings” about Thanksgiving while casting Christopher Columbus as a fraud and Native identity as something America systematically disrespects. That is exactly what the Minnesota Humanities Center’s taxpayer-funded book Peggy Flanagan: Ogimaa Kwe, Lieutenant Governor does. Paid for by the Arts and Cultural Heritage Fund created by the 2008 Legacy Amendment, it sits in libraries and is aimed at kids. It is not neutral history. It’s political autobiography dressed up as curriculum.

This is an abuse of power. Elected officials and their ideological allies do not get to use public dollars to publish absolute wrong and warped horse shit that polishes their own grievances and worldview for the next generation. The book dwells on Flanagan’s childhood discomfort with Thanksgiving, claiming people only see Natives as mascots or movie villains and rejects the idea that Columbus “discovered” anything because people already lived here. Forcing that framing into materials for children with state money turns public education into a delivery system for one sick, half retarded politician’s personal narrative and progressive identity politics. That’s not education; it’s propaganda and reeducation.

Minnesota schools already struggle with basic literacy and math proficiency. When districts and state-funded projects prioritize identity-driven bullshit biographies that question foundational American holidays over rigorous reading, writing, and history that unites rather than divides, it’s no surprise outcomes fail. Putting this shit into the ecosystem of what kids encounter is indoctrination: teach kids to view the country through a lens of perpetual grievance rather than shared achievement and gratitude. That’s how you produce citizens who distrust their own institutions, and complete dumb shits, instead of competent adults who can think critically.

Peggy Flanagan is a militant progressive Democrat who has spent her career advancing the left’s cultural and economic agenda, Medicare for All (Socialized Medicine), expansive government programs, identity-first politics, and has been correctly identified by critics as operating in the democrat-socialist (DSA) orbit even if she rejects the formal DSA label. The biography’s framing is consistent with that worldview: America is the problem, traditional holidays are suspect, and the proper response is institutional capture and narrative control. Using taxpayer dollars to distribute that message to children isn’t representation. It’s an exercise in power that treats public funds as a personal political tool.

Public money exists for roads, actual education in core skills, public safety, and neutral civic knowledge, not for polishing the autobiography of a sitting lieutenant governor and Senate candidate who is a fucking idiot, so that middle-schoolers absorb her “mixed feelings” about Thanksgiving. This is textbook abuse of the public trust. This shit needs to stop.

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