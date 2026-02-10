This is the follow up to yesterday’s post, Reckless Politics Over Public Safety.

A heated Duluth City Council meeting last night resulted in the decision to table a resolution addressing the city’s relationship with ICE. The proposal aimed to clarify that Duluth city agencies, including police, would not participate in federal civil immigration enforcement, except when legally required.

The meeting drew strong public turnout, with many residents urging councilors to limit or prohibit cooperation with ICE. Emotions ran high as speakers described fear and uncertainty among illegal alien communities following recent enforcement activity in Minnesota.

Faced with intense debate and divided public opinion, council members chose to delay a vote, signaling both the political sensitivity of immigration policy and the legal complexities cities face when setting boundaries with federal agencies.

The tabling of the resolution reflects a broader national pattern in which local governments struggle to balance community concerns, legal authority, and federal immigration policy. How Duluth ultimately resolves the issue will be settled at a future date.

