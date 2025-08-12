Following up from the previous post, I bring you good news!

Little Jakey got blackballed!

Awww, what a shame!😆

In front of a full Council Chambers, the Albert Lea City Council on Monday opted not to reconsider the registration for the owner of The Smoking Tree dispensary and instead voted to approve registrations for two other cannabis business owners coming into the community from out of state.

Well, he can always play the race card.

Oh wait, he already did!

Questions have been raised in the last few weeks about a 2017 criminal conviction by The Smoking Tree owner Jacob Schlichter, which Rigg said was in conflict with the city’s ordinance that includes the priority to protect the public health, safety and welfare of city residents. Schlichter was the first applicant to be approved at the state level for a license in Albert Lea and had plans to open at 2718 Bridge Ave. He was convicted of contributing to need for child protection or services, a gross misdemeanor, which was a lesser charge from the felony count of deprivation of parental rights-cause child to be a runaway charge he was initially charged with. Online court records now show the charge has been reduced to a misdemeanor. The court complaint stated Schlichter, who was 20 at the time, was concealing a 16-year-old runaway from Texas at his residence. Schlichter and the teenager were in a romantic relationship and had reportedly met online four years prior when the girl was 12.

He likes little girls, we discussed that in the previous post. When you like them that young and act upon it, that makes you a pedophile.

If you haven’t read that post, I suggest you do.

Little Jakey is bad news. He needs to be blackballed everywhere he goes, and the public needs to know who this pipsqueak is and make sure he never gets close to your young children.

The city of Albert Lea did right.

