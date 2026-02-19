The Minneapolis City Council recently advanced liquor license renewals for two downtown hotels — Canopy by Hilton Minneapolis Mill District and Renaissance Minneapolis Hotel, The Depot — that reportedly housed ICE agents. The decision came after protests and debate over whether the presence of federal agents created safety concerns for hotel staff and nearby residents.

Council members supporting the renewals emphasized that liquor license law does not allow denials based solely on who stays at a hotel. They also highlighted the importance of protecting local businesses and workers from legal and financial risks.

