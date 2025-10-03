You remember Ali Trepanier, right? The Deephaven (Minnesota) Special Ed Facilitator who got herself in a spot of trouble. She was the star of a post written here on September 15. Here’s a portion of that post.

…Ali Trepanier, a special education facilitator at Deephaven Elementary in the Minnetonka School District, was placed on leave after a social-media post surfaced celebrating the shooting of Charlie Kirk. The comment—“Yay! I hope he’s dead”—is not just another slip of the tongue in the social media swamp. It’s a window into the mindset that dominates far too much of Minnesota’s public education bureaucracy.

It’s been about three weeks, so I thought I’d do a little follow up.

As of October 2, 2025, there is no public information indicating that Ali Trepanier, a special education facilitator at Deephaven Elementary in the Minnetonka School District, has been reinstated or terminated. The district previously placed her on leave following a controversial social media post in which she expressed approval of the death of conservative activist Charlie Kirk. The district stated that they were aware of the situation and had reached out to the employee, but no further details have been released publicly.

There have been no updates from the Minnetonka School District regarding her status since the initial announcement.

I’ll check back again in a couple of weeks and get an answer personally as to her status.

