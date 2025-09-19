Yay! I hope she’s dead!

She was a cunt!! I don’t hate that she died. I don’t hate that she died the way she did.

LMAO!! Can’t believe people are actually crying for this piece of shit DFL hate-monger.

F—k her, I’m not sorry.

Hortman caused her own death because she was a stochastic terrorist.

I just bet every Minnesota Democrat doesn’t like those words directed at the late Melissa Hortman. I bet they would love to have me walk the plank over shark infested waters for those words.

Those words. Yeah. Those were the words of Minnesota Democrats. I just changed “he” in to “she” and “Hortman” from “Kirk.”

“That’s different.” No. No it’s not. It’s just as ugly, hateful, vile and inhuman saying that about Melissa Hortman as it is about Charlie Kirk. There is no difference.

I want Vance Boelter to receive the death penalty as much as I want that penalty to apply to Tyler Robinson.

I mourned and I prayed for the Hortman’s, just as I did for the Kirk’s.

What I have seen going on in Minnesota and the country today sickens me. It’s not how our founders envisioned us to be, and it is not how our God wants us to be.

We are not the same.