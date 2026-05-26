Minnesota Madness

Minnesota Madness

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Alan, aka DudeInMinnetonka's avatar
Alan, aka DudeInMinnetonka
4h

As much as I resent her not facing further consequences the more I learn about sentencing it's unpredictable and highly irrational, the addition of her being jailed on the anniversary death is remarkably savvy for leftist judges, I give them judicial creativity credit for that 🤔

Does the surveillance footage show with clarity that she knew what she did?

I hit a deer at 40 mph in a blizzard and it was babump not a remarkably tremendous shocking sound like you would expect of hitting a human at speed, I hit another deer that went under the car and seemed to be stuck there and by the time I got out it was gone and that was a mild sound also 🤷🏼‍♂️

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