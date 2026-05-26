I want to begin this post by stating very clearly, at the time of this writing, the court has not accepted the plea deal. But as we all know as fact, Minnesota has a two-tiered justice system that resembles a banana republic. A judge that would accept this plea deal would etch it in stone.

According to court filings and multiple news reports, former 8th District DFL chair Cynthia Martin pleaded guilty to criminal vehicular homicide involving leaving the scene of a collision. Prosecutors say the July 3, 2024 crash occurred along Highway 169 after Carter Haithcock had left a street dance in Nashwauk.

The proposed plea agreement includes:

364 days in jail

Five years of supervised probation

100 hours of community service

A fine and restitution

Substance abuse and psychological evaluations

One unusual probation condition reportedly requires Martin to return to jail each year on the anniversary of the crash from July 3 to July 5 during the probation period.

That 364 days is very telling. In Minnesota any sentence less than 365 days is a misdemeanor or gross misdemeanor. What she did is a felony and punishable by a minimum of three years in the woman’s penitentiary.

364 days means she will serve time in a county jail, she would likely get work release and/or she could do her time at home with an ankle bracelet. The big question that needs to be answered, will her felony be reduced to a gross misdemeanor? Judging from the incarceration time period in the plea agreement, that would seem to be the case.

This plea deal is a slap in the face to the family of Carter Haithcock.

Martin told investigators she believed she may have struck an owl or turkey and continued driving home. That is a lie. She knew exactly what she did.

Surveillance footage and vehicle debris later linked her SUV to the fatal collision.

Sentencing is scheduled for August 2026, and remember, the court hasn’t formally accepted the plea agreement (yet).

I will follow up on this.

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