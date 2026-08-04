The former chief public defender of Hennepin County, Minneapolis’s soft-on-crime laboratory, got the professional equivalent of a boot to the curb from the Minnesota Supreme Court. Disbarred. Not suspended. Not slapped on the wrist. Gone. I’m not giving the state supreme court a thumbs up, atta boy, or praise since its been the first thing they’ve gotten right and just in years.

For nearly a decade this asshole treated other people’s money like his personal ATM. He withheld over $213,000 in taxes from his employees’ paychecks and spent it on himself. He took a client’s $12,500 meant for experts and trial costs and diverted it to personal use. The client pleaded guilty anyway. The court called it “the most serious types of attorney misconduct” and noted he still doesn’t fully grasp the harm or express convincing remorse. Classic.

This is the same progressive DFL ecosystem that put him in charge of the public defender’s office in the state’s largest county in 2021. He resigned in 2022 only after the federal investigation became public. Then he only got probation for the tax fraud under the Biden-Democrat federal court. Now the bar has finally said enough. Minnesota’s criminal justice class spent years lecturing everyone about equity, systemic this, and restorative that, while elevating a man who systematically robbed the government and his own clients. How typical for Minnesota.

The same political culture that frets endlessly about “mass incarceration” and “criminalizing poverty” had no problem putting a tax thief and client-fund raider at the top of the defense bar. Accountability only arrived after the paper trail became impossible to ignore.

The license is gone. The pattern remains.

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