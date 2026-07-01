They are conspiracies until they aren’t. With more and more information about the COVID pandemic being released, former Minnesota Congressman Jason Lewis joined Liz Collin on her podcast to talk about his new feature film project, “State of Deception.”

Lewis, who represented Minnesota’s Second District in Congress from 2017 to 2019, said the film aims to provide much-needed perspective about COVID-era scandals in the style of “House of Cards meets The Manchurian Candidate.”

Leave a comment