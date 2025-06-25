Well this one goes square on Tim Walz and the Minnesota Democrats along with local law enforcement. God forbid we do anything that might upset our “undocumented Minnesotans,” why that’s just not very neighborly.

In the meantime, an illegal alien from a hostile country that is the biggest exporter of terrorism in the world, who is also affiliated with the IRGC, you know, the guys who shout, “Death to America,” train to kill Americans and Israeli’s, and have killed hundreds of Americans, along with throwing gay people off roofs, and torture just for the fun of it. You know the type, just good neighbors.

Mehran Makari Saheli was arrested on June 22 by federal officials. According to ICE, the 57-year-old Saheli was illegally present in the United States after an immigration judge ordered him to leave the country three years ago. ICE says Saheli is an Iranian national, a convicted felon, a former member of Iran’s IRGC, and has “admitted connections” to the terrorist organization Hezbollah. A major component of the Iranian military, the IRGC contains Iran’s ground, naval, aerospace, and other forces. “Saheli is now in ICE custody pending removal,” said the United States Department of Homeland Security (DHS).

Still in the IRGC operating a sleeper cell right here in our backyard under the noses of local officials and DFL politicians who encourage us to be neighborly to our “undocumented guests?” That seems more likely than some guy who over stayed a visa.

He’s a felon on top of that. Our local folks had him. That’s an automatic removal, local officials know that, instead, he’s been free to do whatever a “former” IRGC member does in the country they firmly believe is “The Great Satan.”

That’s just peachy.

Leave a comment

Thanks for reading Minnesota Madness! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

Share Minnesota Madness