Becka Thompson, a former Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board Commissioner and former candidate for Minneapolis City Council, spoke with Liz Collin about the out-of-control problem with unlicensed food vendors in Minneapolis.



Thompson also called out the politicians who have been apparently encouraging the problem or turning a blind eye to it.



“The amount of laws that are broken ... the massive amounts of the fire codes being violated, the business codes being violated — it's obscene what's being allowed to happen,” Thompson said.

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