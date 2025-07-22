“I’m very concerned that he [Obama] may have anti-American views.” ~ Rep. Michele Bachmann, October 2008.

That comment got Michele in hot water. The automatic response from the Democrats and the media was what you would have expected. Racist! And of course the calls for her to resign, they floated the idea of trying to expel her from congress. As if that wasn’t bad enough, the national GOP and especially the Minnesota GOP dropped all financial assistance during her reelection campaign, and they turned their backs on her for any type of aid that any candidate would get. All because Obama is black, and was “wrongly” tarred with the racist brush, they turned tail and ran. Democrats wouldn’t have done that to one of theirs.

Because of that, I stopped donating and aiding the RNC and MNGOP. After 17 years, they’re still dead to me. I said I’d never help them again, I am a man of my word.

In case you’re wondering, Bachmann did win and was reelected.👍

From the New York Times:

Bachmann: Obama ‘May Have Anti-American Views’ BY SARAH WHEATON OCTOBER 18, 2008 12:08 PMOctober 18, 2008 12:08 pm A Republican congresswoman from Minnesota said Friday that some of Senator Barack Obama’s associations raise the possibility that he has “anti-American views.” The lawmaker, Representative Michele Bachmann of suburban Minneapolis-St. Paul, made the remarks to Chris Matthews on MSNBC’s “Hardball,” and cited Mr. Obama’s ties to Jeremiah A. Wright Jr. and William Ayers, a founder of the radical group Weather Underground in the 1960s, whom she called “over-the-top anti-America.” “I’m very concerned that he may have anti-American views,” Ms. Bachmann said in reference to Mr. Obama. She also said Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Democrat of California, and Senator Harry Reid of Nevada, the majority leader, had “far-leftist views,” although she declined to characterize either as pro- or anti-American. Asked how many members of Congress she would describe as “anti-American,” Ms. Bachmann replied: “I wish the American media would take a great look at the views of the people in Congress and find out, are they pro-America or anti-America. I would love to see an exposé like that.” Ms. Bachmann has become a favorite of talk shows and blogs because of her expressions of staunch conservatism and Christian faith.

The comments are what you’d expect. Especially in the New York Times.

She was right back then. Obama’s “spread the wealth around” comment to Joe “The Plumber” Wurzelbacher should have been your first clue.

Fast forward 17 years and guess what?

Who was right all along?

Michele Bachmann.

