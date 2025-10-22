In speaking with Liz Collin on her podcast, former inmate Jayme Ali talked about what she calls a “dangerous” policy that allows predatory men—including convicted sex offenders—to be housed with women inside the Shakopee Minnesota Correctional Facility.

Ali also shared her message to Gov. Tim Walz and President Donald Trump about the “cruel and unusual punishment” she suffered during her incarceration at Shakopee.

