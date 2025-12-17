Former TSA agent recalls millions in cash flying out of MSP
The suitcases filled with millions of dollars in cash seem like an obvious connection to the estimated billions of dollars in fraud
In hindsight, she says the suitcases filled with millions of dollars in cash seem like an obvious connection to the estimated billions of dollars in fraud.
While traveling with large amounts of money is not illegal, as long as it’s documented, she also explains how much money she saw, how law enforcement officers were contacted—and how little was done about it—during her interview with Liz Collin.
Thanks for reading Minnesota Madness! Subscribe for free to receive new posts and support my work.