Of all the asinine things I’ve heard over the years, this certainly rates in the top half.

Teddy B. is a good man, there’s not a dishonest bone in his body or dishonest thought in his head. Beloved by fans, teammates and coaches, he is what as simply described as a stand up guy. A role model for the kids. More people like Teddy Bridgewater in the world would make it a better place.

So, what changed?

Nothing. Absolutely nothing changed in spite of the fact he is accused of “providing impermissible benefits to his players.”

Impermissible benefits?

Like what? Hookers, booze, what?

Teddy revealed he covered Uber rides, meals and recovery services for his players last season.

Why? Because the school couldn’t afford to cover those expenses.

There is nothing wrong with what Teddy did. Things like that were common when I was in school, heck, even teachers would come to your house to give you extra help if you were struggling in a class, that’s a lost art you’ll never see again.

Here’s the thing. This wasn’t “found out,” Teddy posted it on his Facebook page in which he was fundraising for the team before it was “found out.”

And he gets suspended for this? Not to mention the Florida High School Athletic Association could possibly penalize him even more than this ridiculous, asinine suspension.

It’s just wrong.

Leave a comment

Thanks for reading Minnesota Madness! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

Share Minnesota Madness