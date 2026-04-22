Every year, Earth Day sparks conversations about energy, the environment, and the future. Some people like me push back by calling it “Fossil Fuels Appreciation Day,” arguing that oil, coal, and natural gas deserve more credit. While that framing is intentionally provocative, it does raise a real question: why have fossil fuels remained so dominant for so long?

The short answer is that fossil fuels have historically been dependable, energy-dense, and, in all cases, cost-effective. Those advantages built the modern world. But that’s only part of the story.

One of the biggest strengths of fossil fuels is reliability. A natural gas or coal power plant can generate electricity at any time, day or night, regardless of weather conditions. This consistency is critical for keeping hospitals running, factories operating, and homes powered. Unlike solar panels or wind turbines, which depend on sunlight and wind, fossil fuel systems can be turned on whenever demand rises. That level of control has made them the backbone of energy grids for decades.

Another advantage is energy density. Fossil fuels store a large amount of energy in a relatively small volume. A tank of gasoline can power a car for hundreds of miles. Jet fuel enables long-distance air travel that battery technology cannot match. This efficiency makes fossil fuels especially valuable in transportation and heavy industry, where alternatives fall well short.

There is also the issue of infrastructure. Over the past century plus, countries have invested heavily in pipelines, refineries, power plants, and distribution networks built around fossil fuels. Because this system already exists, it keeps costs lower. In regions with abundant natural gas or coal, electricity generated from these sources are inexpensive.

In the end, calling it “Fossil Fuels Appreciation Day” highlights something true: fossil fuels have played a crucial role in modern life and is still the future.

However. Yeah, there’s always a however. Maybe I should go back to calling it Earth Day and celebrate it like a lot of others. After all the Earth is where we get oil, natural gas, nickel like up north near the BWCA. You can’t power those electric cars, lawn mowers, etc… without it. Earth is where we get Bessemer and Hematite that makes steel. Uranium and copper, silver and gold. Matter of fact when you stop and think about it, everything comes from Mother Earth, including what makes plastic!

So yeah…

Happy Earth Day!

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