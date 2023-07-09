Democrats don’t believe 18 year olds are mature enough to buy a gun, buy a pack of smokes, or drink alcoholic beverages, yet somehow a 16 year old is mature and knowledgeable enough to shape the course of the country by voting? A sixteen year old is a minor child. There can be only one explanation. We all know the schools are indoctrination centers for leftist ideology, get ‘em while they’re young and impressionable, and you’ve got the youth vote!

I can remember when the voting age was lowered to18, and that was a mistake if you ask me.

"Why would officials suddenly consider that minors have the ability and judgment to make important political decisions when they don't trust them to make any of these other decisions [such as signing a contract or serving on a jury]?" von Spakovksy asked Just the News last year. "Nothing other than politics and the belief it will somehow help them get elected. This is a crass motive and a betrayal of all of their other constituents and particularly voters whose votes will be diluted by children."

This is perplexing and rather worrisome, particularly since the land is dry farmland and rather useless.

Get woke, go broke! Bud Light went from the number one beer in America to number fifteen, and so far, has lost 27 billion dollars!

Companies, corporations, business, etc… just need to STFU with the cultural and social justice BS, and just make and sell their products, stay neutral.

Bud Light is no longer ranked amongst the top 10 in the US after the Dylan Mulvaney marketing disaster, a survey has found. … the public approval of the beer slumped so much it fell out of the top ten. … the popularity of other rival beers surged, pushing it into 15th place.

Not so sure I agree with disposing all our chemical weapons. It doesn’t really matter now, since they’re all gone (supposedly).

So much for the items that piqued my interest this weekend. We’ll talk again.

