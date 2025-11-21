A pattern has emerged in Minnesota, one that strikes at the heart of taxpayer trust and public safety. Federal authorities have charged individuals within the Somali community for orchestrating a massive Medicaid fraud scheme, exploiting the autism therapy system to siphon millions in government dollars. The case of Asha Farhan Hassan, accused of bilking $14 million by enrolling children without legitimate autism diagnoses, is only the tip of the iceberg. Parents were allegedly paid thousands of dollars per child, while unqualified relatives masqueraded as behavioral therapists, inflating claims and draining the state’s coffers.

Even more alarming is the alleged trajectory of these ill-gotten funds. Investigative reporting suggests that some money funneled through Minnesota’s welfare and Medicaid systems eventually made its way back to Somalia, ending in the hands of Al‑Shabaab, a terrorist organization. Federal prosecutors have yet to prove this link in court, law enforcement sources cited by reputable investigations warn that taxpayer dollars are being diverted through hawalas — informal money-transfer networks — to support extremist groups.

Minnesota’s rapid rise in autism-related claims, from $3 million in 2018 to nearly $400 million in 2023, alongside the explosion of providers, underscores a system exploited by a significant number of opportunists. This is a betrayal of the public trust, corruption of a program designed to help vulnerable children, and a potential threat to national security.

