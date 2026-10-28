David Hoch, the fraud researcher featured in Nick Shirley’s viral videos about suspected fraud in Minnesota, is sharing some insights about his latest investigations — and a message to voters before the midterm elections.

“I’m going to stand by my statement that I made earlier, when all the dust settles on this, [fraud] is going to exceed a $100 billion in Minnesota alone. Because you have to remember the nonprofits, the rent, the EBT cards, the city grants,” he said.

During his conversation with Alpha News senior reporter Liz Collin, Hoch shared a message to voters, to Minnesotans, and to Americans.

“Look, you have to keep the faith that we’re gonna get our country restored because we are literally fighting a civil war right now. This is a civil war and it’s a war between good and evil,” Hoch said.

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