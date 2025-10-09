I’m really getting sick of this. Every time you turn around, more fraud gets uncovered. There’s been more fraud in Minnesota over the last seven years (Walz administration) than there has been from May 11, 1858 to Jan 7, 2019.

The Walz-DFL government just got caught asleep at the wheel — again. The Housing Stabilization Services program, designed to help the disabled and elderly find housing, has blown up into a full-blown fraud scandal.

What started as a $2.6 million plan ballooned to more than $100 million in taxpayer spending. Dozens of shady “providers” billed for services they never delivered — some even kept charging the state after clients had died. Now, prosecutors are filing charges, millions are missing, and the people who actually needed help are screwed.

This is corruption wrapped in red tape. State bureaucrats handed out money with no oversight — no audits, no accountability, no clue.

Democrats in St. Paul call this “investment.” That’s a load of crap. “Investment” my ass. How about this, I choose not to partake in any Minnesota “investment.” Just think how much money Walz and the DFL has cost us in just the last almost seven years. When you count everything it’s billions. The sick part is people will vote to reelect this incompetent fool of a governor to a third term. The land of 10,000 too many retards.

If Minnesota really wants to help people with disabilities, it will step back and let the charities handle it, that’s what they’re for, government is for governing, not charity.

