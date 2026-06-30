On June 28, 2026, Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey signed into law a package of city ordinances that repealed the 38-year ban on gay bathhouses and sex venues. The signing occurred during Twin Cities Pride weekend.

So not only is our state’s largest city a full blown third world shit hole, it’s got the added bonus of being an immoral third world shit hole.

I think Frey is a faggot. He sure looks and acts the part.

Regular, everyday normal citizens expressed concerns about public health, neighborhood impacts, and the appropriateness of authorizing sex venues. The measure passed the Minneapolis City Council by a 9–2 vote before being signed by the mayor.

Disgusting. Absolutely disgusting.

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