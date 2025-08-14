For years, conservatives have warned that the Democrat Party’s immigration agenda isn’t merely about compassion — it’s about power. The push for open borders, mass amnesty, and relaxed enforcement of immigration law is not happening in a political vacuum. Every policy proposal, from halting deportations to offering work permits, serves a broader goal: reshaping the electorate in their favor.

Despite federal law clearly stating that only U.S. citizens can vote in national elections, Democrats have steadily worked to blur the lines between citizen and non-citizen. They champion “sanctuary cities” that shield illegal immigrants from law enforcement. They demand driver’s licenses for those here unlawfully. They fight voter ID requirements, knowing these safeguards protect the integrity of elections. In some progressive strongholds, they’ve already succeeded in allowing non-citizens to vote in local races — a testing ground for broader changes.

The rhetoric is telling. Democrat leaders frame enforcement of immigration laws as “xenophobic” and “anti-immigrant,” conditioning the public to see illegal immigration as morally equivalent to legal immigration. They push for “pathways to citizenship” for millions of people who knowingly broke U.S. law to enter or remain in the country. And once granted citizenship, these individuals become a new bloc of voters — one that polling shows tends to favor Democrats by large margins.

This isn’t speculation; it’s strategy. When Democrats resist even the most basic border security measures, while simultaneously calling for legal status and eventual voting rights for those here illegally, the pattern becomes impossible to ignore. The endgame is a permanent political majority — achieved not by winning over existing voters, but by creating new ones.

For all Americans, the fight is about more than policy differences on immigration. It’s about defending the very principle that U.S. elections should be decided by U.S. citizens — and preserving the sovereignty of the nation itself. Without secure borders and strict voting safeguards, the integrity of our democracy is at risk.

