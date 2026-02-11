For over a century, American labor unions were staunch defenders of the working class, advocating for higher wages and job security. And for much of that time, that meant opposing mass immigration, recognizing that an influx of cheap labor would undercut American workers’ livelihoods. Fast forward to today, and many of those same unions — once the guardians of domestic labor — are now leading protests against U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), framing immigration enforcement as a moral evil. The transformation is not just surprising; it’s deeply hypocritical.

In the early 20th century, unions like the American Federation of Labor pushed for strict immigration quotas and opposed guest-worker programs, rightly seeing unrestricted labor as a threat to their members’ wages and job security. They were pragmatic: unions existed to protect American workers first. But somewhere along the way, that principle was abandoned. Modern unions have embraced a pro-immigration stance, arguing that protecting illegal alien workers somehow strengthens labor solidarity. In reality, they are prioritizing ideology over the very workers they claim to defend, turning their attention away from the wages, benefits, and job protections of their existing members.

Now, unions are actively resisting ICE raids, encouraging strikes, and signaling solidarity with illegal immigrants — all while domestic workers struggle with wage stagnation, job insecurity, and inflation. By putting illegal alien advocacy above the interests of legally employed Americans, unions have inverted their founding mission. This hypocrisy needs to be loudly called out: unions that once restricted immigration to protect workers now embrace policies that undermine them. If labor is about protecting working Americans, it’s time unions return to that mission.

