In 2023, Susanna Gibson Payne became a national headline for reasons unrelated to her policies or public service. Explicit sex videos she made with her husband were leaked online during her campaign. While some rushed to brand her a victim of “revenge porn,” many overlooked the fact that she voluntarily chose to engage in such acts and broadcast them, and of online posts in which she talks about her extramarital endeavors, and referring to her husband as a cuck.

Rather than accept personal accountability, Gibson Payne turned her scandal into a platform for advocacy, founding MyOwn Image, a group fighting for expanded privacy rights.

The story took another turn late last month when Gibson Payne was arrested for assault and battery of a family member amid a bitter custody and divorce battle. Most of us rightly insist that the law must be applied equally and fairly—and that domestic violence allegations be taken seriously. But legal disputes are often weaponized in family breakdowns. In this case, allegations swirl in a context of longstanding acrimony, public scandal, and political attention.

Gibson Payne’s court battle is not simply a personal matter—it is emblematic of larger cultural fault lines. Most of us see in it the dangers of allowing private misconduct to become a political weapon, the peril of politicizing justice, and the need to reaffirm the values that hold families and communities together. Her story should serve as a cautionary tale: in an age where privacy is both fragile and contested, personal responsibility remains the cornerstone of public trust.

