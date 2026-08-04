Ah, Wisconsin, that bastion of cheese, beer, and now apparently the socialist-progressive dream of electing a governor whose résumé includes a mental breakdown, psychiatric hospitalization, self-harm, bipolar diagnosis, SSRIs, and a lithium overdose. Francesca Hong, the Democrat Socialist front-runner for governor, helpfully put it all on the record herself in a 2023 Meal Magazine interview. Voters, rejoice: transparency!

Look at her picture. She’s got the lithium eyes, and that dumb heavily medicated look, just staring at nothing. I mean she looks like something straight out of the movie, One Flew Over The Cuckoo’s Nest. She’s a mental patient with a day pass.

She had a full mental breakdown, skipped walking at high school graduation because she was locked in the ha-ha hospital for a spell, felt a numb void of meaninglessness, and started cutting herself. Diagnosis: bipolar mental illness. Oh, and by the way, it doesn’t go away, and gradually gets worse with age even when medicated. The treatment package: SSRIs plus lithium. Lithium is for heavy duty mental illness. You’ve heard of the lithium shuffle, right? They don’t walk, they shuffle and have that black eye, tired look depending on the dosage. Outcome highlight: she overdosed on the lithium. Lithium, for the uninitiated, is a mood-stabilizing salt (yes, the same element that once powered batteries and still shows up in psychiatric pharmacology) long used as a first-line treatment for bipolar disorder to dampen the manic highs and depressive lows. It requires careful blood monitoring because the therapeutic window is narrow; take too much and you get toxicity, tremors, confusion, kidney stress, or worse. Hong’s own words: “I was diagnosed with bipolar disease. I was taking SSRIs and I’d overdosed on lithium.”

Nothing says “steady hand on the tiller of state government” quite like a mental patient candidate who has already demonstrated firsthand experience with the limits of her own chemical ballast. One can only imagine the campaign slogan possibilities: “From the happy hospital to the governor’s mansion!” Normal people fretting about fitness for office are clearly just bigots against neurodivergence and progressive authenticity. After all, if a history of mental institutionalization, cutting, and overdosing on a classic heavy duty bipolar medication while on antidepressants isn’t the perfect credential for deciding education policy, taxes, and public safety in Wisconsin, what is?

If she goes on to win, we know the people of Wisconsin are retarded. That part is obvious. But think about this, being governor is a high stress job. How long do you think she’ll last before she cracks again?

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