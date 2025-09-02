On August 27, 2025, Minnesota suffered a nightmare. A gunman stormed Annunciation Catholic Church during a school Mass, murdering two children and wounding 18 more before turning the gun on himself. In the hours that followed, as families prayed for their children and law enforcement pieced together what happened, Minnesotans came together in grief and solidarity.

But while the rest of us mourned, the Minnesota House Democrat-Farmer-Labor Caucus saw something else: an opportunity to cash in.

Just hours after the attack, Democrats blasted out a fundraising email. It started with the usual platitudes about “ending gun violence”—then quickly pivoted to the real point: money. “Fundraising to keep DFLers in the Minnesota House is step 2,” the email read. Step 1: exploit tragedy. Step 2: fill the campaign coffers.

This is not an isolated lapse in judgment. It’s part of a disturbing, long-standing pattern in the Democrat Party.

After the 2018 Parkland school shooting , national Democrats immediately rolled out gun control fundraising campaigns. The DCCC (Democrat Congressional Campaign Committee) sent emails within days of the massacre, urging supporters to “fight the NRA” by donating to Democrat candidates.

Following the Buffalo supermarket shooting in 2022 , Democrat leaders used the tragedy to push the same narrative—while quietly tying it to donor appeals. They capitalized on fear and heartbreak to pad their war chest.

Even during the COVID-19 pandemic, Democrats used death counts in campaign emails to solicit contributions for “health care reform” and “fighting Trump.” Crisis became a marketing tool.

Oh, this isn’t even the first time the DFL has dropped this low and sleazy.

In October of 2002 a plane crash in northern Minnesota killed U.S. Sen. Paul Wellstone and his wife, Sheila. Ironically, they were going to a campaign event.

They had a big memorial service here in the Twin Cities with lots of big names like Hillary Clinton, Sen. Ted Kennedy and former Vice President Walter Mondale to name a few.

Well, what do you suppose that memorial service quickly morphed in to?

This is who they are. Time and again, Democrats show us that no tragedy is too sacred, no wound too fresh, to turn into a campaign slogan—or worse, a fundraising gimmick.

Minnesotans should be outraged. This was a massacre at a church—holy ground. Parents were still waiting to hear if their kids were alive when Democrats hit “send” on that email. If you think that’s leadership, think again. It’s political opportunism, pure and simple.

And what makes this more galling is that Democrats won’t even address the real issues. Instead of confronting the root causes—mental health breakdowns, gang violence, failures in enforcing existing laws—they default to their tired playbook: blame guns, attack law-abiding gun owners, and call for bans that criminals will ignore. And now, apparently, monetize heartbreak.

It is always acquire power first and above all else. Nothing else matters. They just proved it again.

Leave a comment

Thanks for reading Minnesota Madness! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

Share Minnesota Madness