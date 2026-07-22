Republican Michele Tafoya and Democrat Angie Craig each raised about $2.6 million in Q2 2026 for the open U.S. Senate seat. Tafoya improved on her Q1 totals, showcasing strong Republican support and positioning herself as a frontrunner against lighter-funded primary rivals. Craig, battling DFL-endorsed Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan, entered July with over $5 million cash on hand.

These hauls highlight money’s enduring role in modern campaigns. Strong fundraising fuels organization, advertising, and resilience amid competitive primaries. While endorsements and ideology matter, financial edge often proves decisive.

As the August 11 primaries near, Tafoya and Craig’s momentum makes them favorites to advance, setting up a potentially competitive general election in a deep blue state. Early financial strength remains a powerful predictor of success.

Make no mistake, Michele Tafoya can win this race and become Minnesota’s first Republican senator since 2009.

We all need to rally around her and help her campaign as much as possible. That seat is there for the taking. The other two aren’t capable of defeating Angie Craig, that’s just a fact. So help out Michele and let’s elect her as our next U.S. Senator.

Michele Tafoya for U.S. Senate.

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